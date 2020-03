Помогите перевести.Заранее спасибо. Moskow is the capital citi of Russia. It is one of the largets cities in Europe. Around eleven million people live there. Many tourists visit Moskow every year to see its famous sights and f...

Английский язык

Помогите перевести.Заранее спасибо. Moskow is the capital citi of Russia. It is one of the largets cities in Europe. Around eleven million people live there. Many tourists visit Moskow every year to see its famous sights and fantastic architecture. The most popular means of transport for local and visitors is the metro. The Moskow metro is very fast. It has 185 stations around the citi and it is always very busy. Seven million pasergens use it every day from 6am to 1am. Passengers can tell where a train goes from the voice of the announcers. All trains that go to the centere have a male voice and trains that go away from the centre have a female voice. The metro goes to all major sights. The Stations Revolutsii takes you to the Kremlin and Red Square . The metro stations Teatralnaya is near the Bolshoi and Maly Theatres. But the metro is also an attraction in iself. People call it "The Underground Palace" , because many stations are really beautiful with mosaic celling , wondeful chandeliers , beautiful sculptures and brilliant paintings. For a real life adventure , every visitor to this beautiful citi should take a ride on the underground metro. It is one of Moskow^s major tourists attractions. Составить по тексту 5 вопросов.

