ПОМОГИТЕ плиз!!!!! Английский язык
She bought a hat last week The bot wrote letter yesterday They broke some plates a minute ago They swan in the sea for an hour They drunk a lot of Coke last night She broke her arm last week He lost of his money last week He had a bath two minutes ago He lost his wallet last night She sat on the old chair a minute ago She washed the clothes yesterday
