Английский язык
Помогите плиз:з по англу.. 1.Nowadays Scotland is:a)part of the United Kingdom; b) an independent country; c) part of Europe. 2.Scotland is situated: a) in the south of the British Isles; b) in the north of the British Isles; c) north of England. 3.The symbol of Scotland is: a) the shamrock; b)the thistle; c) the daffodil. 4.The Stone of Destiny is: a)the coronation stone for English kings; b)a magic which tells the future; c) the coronation stone for Scottish kings. 5.Nowadays the Stone of Destiny is: a)in Scotland; b) in England; c) in Ireland.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Ответы: 1а         2c            3b          4c            5a
