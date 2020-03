Помогите подалййста! Определите время 1 hadn't called 2 had been crying 3 switched 4 was playing 5 had just happened 6 had parked 7 were lying 8 hadn't finished 9 had been working 10 had been driving

Английский язык

Помогите подалййста! Определите время 1 hadn't called 2 had been crying 3 switched 4 was playing 5 had just happened 6 had parked 7 were lying 8 hadn't finished 9 had been working 10 had been driving

Автор: Гость