Помогите поставить предложения: В отрицательную,вопросительную ии в утверждени??: 1Его жена полевала цветы в саду. 2.Твои соседи вчера слушали музыку. 3.Она помыла посуду и убралась в квартире. 4.Онт танцевали дома. 5.Мам...

Гость: Гость:

1. His wife was not watering flowers in the garden. 2. Your neighbors did not listen to music yesterday. 3. She did not wash the dishes and clean the apartment. 4. They did not dance at home. 5. My mother did not make breakfast. 6. Peter did not eat breakfast and drink a cup of tea. 1. Was his wife watering flowers in the garden ? 2. Did your neighbors listen to music yesterday ? 3. Did he wash the dishes and clean the apartment ? 4. Did they dance home ? 5. Did my mother make breakfast ? 6. Did Peter eat breakfast and drink a cup of tea? 1. His wife was watering flowers in the garden. 2. Your neighbors listened to music yesterday. 3. She washed the dishes and clean the apartment. 4. They danced home. 5. My mother made breakfast 6. Peter ate breakfast and drank a cup of tea.