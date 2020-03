Помогите пожалуйста! 1. He____________________win. He always does. a) is going to b) will 2. The train is leaving in ten minutes. I'm afraid we ____________ be late. a) will b) are going to 3. I don't think they______...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста! 1. He____________________win. He always does. a) is going to b) will 2. The train is leaving in ten minutes. I'm afraid we ____________ be late. a) will b) are going to 3. I don't think they____________________come tonight. a) are going to b) will 4. If it gets any colder, it____________________snow. a) will b) is going to 5. I can't come with you. I ____________________my grandparents. a) am going to visit b) am visiting 6. Don't worry, Mum. I____________________write to you every day. a) will b) am going to 7. Believe it or not, but I _______________to skip school any longer. a) won't b) am not going to 8. I ______________________be late any more, I promise. a) won't b) am not going to 9. What____________________you_____________________this evening? a) will do b) are doing 10. I've got a lot to do today. My family_____________________by the ten o'clock train. a) will come b) is cоming

