Помогите, пожалуйста 15.Put in definite articles where they are needed. HOSTED VILLA HOTELS Today's business people travel extensively as part of their job and stay in expensive hotels. When they go away they want same comfo...

Today's business people travel extensively as part of their job and stay in expensive hotels. When they go away they want the same comfort as they are used to at home such as en-suitebathrooms, but in a more simple, informal setting. Sea Club Hotel in Majorca is a hotel that caters for this type of client. It is registered with the Tourist Board as a one-star hotel – that is equivalent to a youth hostel. Its low rating is because there are no TVs or telephones in the rooms, but this is probably the most expensive one-star hotel in Spain. All the rooms have en-suitebathrooms and are built around a luxury swimming pool. Guests can laze around all day, or take a car to explore the island. Then in the evening the Sea Club comes into its own, with dinner served at one long table – so everyone mixes and gets to know each other. 'This is what makes the Sea Club so unique; business people spend their lives travelling but don't get to meet the locals, yet at the Sea Club there are always local people who come in to dine and meet guests.