Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста 1The tickets ______ (book) two days ago. a) are booked b) booked c) were booked 2The postcards _______(send) next week. a) will be sent b) will send c) is being sent 3The story ______(tell) now. a) is telling b) is being told c) was told 4The present______(already/give) to him. a) has already given b) has been already given c) already gave 5The newspapers______(read) every day. a) are read b) read c) have been read 6The mechanic______(repair) the car now. a) is being repaired b) is repairing c) repairs 7He______(already/do) his homework. a) has already done b) have already done c) has been already done 8She______(cook) a tasty soup yesterday. a) cooks b) was cooked c) cooked 9I______(go) to my grandparents every Saturday. a) went b) go c) is gone 10We______(see) her tomorrow. A will be seen b) sees c) will see

Автор: Гость