Помогите пожалуйста Буду очень благодарна плиииз Underline the correct verb to complete each dialogue 1 What am I going to get my dad for his birthday?' "Well, he likes music, so think you may /should get him a CD 2 Jill's...

Английский язык

Underline the correct verb to complete each dialogue 1 What am I going to get my dad for his birthday?' "Well, he likes music, so think you may /should get him a CD 2 Jill's going to be 19 next week. "That can't/shouldn't be right she's still at school!' 3 Did you like the book gave you? I haven't read it myself yet. "Yes, it's wonderful you really can must read it. 4 I'm going to the shop to get stuff for the party. "OK can would l come with you?' 5 wonder how old our teacher is. "Well, you won't mustn't ask her, she might not like it.' 6 My grandfather's next week, and he's throwing a party. "Great. If I were 75, won't wouldn't have the energy for a party!

