Помогите пожалуйста!!! даю 40 балов. Задание 106

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста!!! даю 40 балов. Задание 106
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
-Listen, we've got something to talk about -Why? What's the matter? -If you don't stop sitting on my place, you'll be in big trouble. Let's change our seats immediately. -Why should I change the seat? I like it and it is convenient. -You know why,ok? -Well, look, here is my ticket, it says that this place is mine. -But I've got the same number.!!!! -It's not my fault, don't worry there are a lot of seats over there.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Беларуская мова
Фанетычны разбор слова крывавы
Ответить
География
Назовите основные и переходные климатические пояса северной америки
Ответить
Математика
Обратите в десятичные дроби 9/20; 7/40; 11/400; 21/168; 35/280; 47/376
Ответить
Математика
Выделите квадрат суммы или разности квадратного трехчлена: X2-6X+15
Ответить
Литература
Подбери к предложенным сочетание слов близкие по смыслу слова бедный человек
Ответить