Помогите пожалуйста!!! даю 40 балов. Задание 106

Гость: Гость:

-Listen, we've got something to talk about -Why? What's the matter? -If you don't stop sitting on my place, you'll be in big trouble. Let's change our seats immediately. -Why should I change the seat? I like it and it is convenient. -You know why,ok? -Well, look, here is my ticket, it says that this place is mine. -But I've got the same number.!!!! -It's not my fault, don't worry there are a lot of seats over there.