Помогите пожалуйста доклад про дельфина по английски 8-9 предложений

Hello. I`d like to tell you about dolphins. Dolphins are very clever, I can say the most clever sea creatures. Many people think that dolphins are fish, but they`re wrong. Dolphins don`t lay caviar because they are mammals. So thing is with way the dolphins breathe. They have no gills, they breathe with laungs. This is reason of the dolphins` jumps. They jump up from the water to breathe. That is all what I can tell you about these very clever animals - dolphins.