Помогите пожалуйста Fill in the preposition with phrasal verb "to set" 1 The Director set the designer ... a new type of scenery. 2 The company got bankrupt and set ... all the property for sale. 3 They seat ... rehearsin...
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста Fill in the preposition with phrasal verb "to set" 1 The Director set the designer ... a new type of scenery. 2 The company got bankrupt and set ... all the property for sale. 3 They seat ... rehearsing the last scene of the play, as it was the most difficult part. 4 The ballet company set ... on their tour of the province. 5. We are setting ... making a new horror film. 6 New books are set ... in the foyer.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 The Director set the designer by a new type of scenery. 2 The company got bankrupt and set aside all the property for sale. 3 They set to rehearsing the last scene of the play, as it was the most difficult part. 4 The ballet company set off on their tour of the province. 5. We are setting about making a new horror film. 6 New books are set down in the foyer.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Физика
Литература
Сочинение на тему: "Какая история произошла с тобой" Помогите пожалуйста напишит?? как 5 классник. Если что я живу в селе.