Помогите пожалуйста In the morning,we ... up at ten to seven. We ... up and ...dressed Then we ... breakfast at half past seven. We ... home at quarter to eight and ... to school. The twins ... by car and I ... . Rudoip...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста In the morning,we ... up at ten to seven. We ... up and ...dressed Then we ... breakfast at half past seven. We ... home at quarter to eight and ... to school. The twins ... by car and I ... . Rudoiph ... his bike and Helga ... to school. In the afternoon, we ... home at quarter past three. Then we ... a snack and ... our homework. In the evening, we ... dinner and then we all ... to the living room. And at midnight we all ... to bed.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
We wake up we get up and get ... we take breakfast..... we leave home at.....and go to  the twins go by car and I go by foot R.....rides....and Helga walks to school ......we go......... Then we take a snack and do our.... .......we take dinner and then we all go...... ..................we all go to bed
