Помогите пожалуйста написать рассказ про лунтика на английском языке

Гость: Гость:

Luntik born on the moon, there is hatched from a mysterious egg. In fact, at birth and for some time after the baby was not named. Luntik he was, fell to the ground and having met near the pond his future friends. In general, it is logical: if the kid from the moon, so he - Luntik! The inhabitants of the forest near the pond decided that Luntik is the Lunar bee and is a relative of the family of Baba Capa and grandfather Sher - bee and hornet-General in retirement. Luntik - kind, honest, helpful, very positive baby. However, he did not always have enough life experience to understand this or that, even the most simple situation, but here to help him come friends. Cunning, greed, self-seeking, a desire to exploit others - it's not about Luntik.Sometimes the baby is not enough stiffness and rigor in relation to those who deserve it, because Luntik tends to be kind to everyone and no one was hurt.