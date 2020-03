Помогите пожалуйста написать сочинение по английскому языку на тему борщ. Адреса??: Georgia.

Гость: Гость:

Hello Sam,Thanks for your letter. It was great to hear from you again.In your letter you asked me about traditional dishes in Russia.I want to tell about cooking borsch. It is one of the oldest food traditions in Russia, the Ukraine, and Belorussia. All Russian people love eating borsch. First of all it is necessary to boil meat. After that add vegetables like potatoes, cabbage, carrot and onion… That's all. In the end enjoy this delicious, spicy and nourishing soup.I would like to know about your traditional dishes.Now I've got to do my homework. Please write me soon.With best wishes,Anton