Помогите пожалуйста, нужно написать текст, на свободную тему, главное чтобы был глагол get. (примеры: get a taxi, get back, get bored, get cold, get ill, get on)

Гость: Гость:

Last Sunday i wanted to go to the cinema with my friends. I was standing in the street and waiting for taxi. But suddenly crazy driver appeared and he splashed me with dirty water and mud .I got taxi and got back home .I phoned to my friends and explained what happened. I had to stay at home then .I got bored of course. I tried to entertain myself. I listened to the music but had felt that i get cold . It was awful .After several hours i got ill . I had symptoms of the flu. I stayed in bed several days .My mum took care of me .So i recovered.