Помогите пожалуйста!!нужно перевести в пассивный залог: 1) They showed the match on television. 2)We bought these newspapers and magazines yesterday. 3)My dad did all the cooking when we were on a hiking tour. 4)They sold t...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста!!нужно перевести в пассивный залог: 1) They showed the match on television. 2)We bought these newspapers and magazines yesterday. 3)My dad did all the cooking when we were on a hiking tour. 4)They sold their farm the other day. 5)They built the church in the 16th centry. 6)we burnt the dry leaves last Sunday. 7)They found this old silver coin during their trip to the mountains. 8)I wear this dress only on special occasions. 9)They grow coffe in Brazil.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) They showed the match on television. - The match was shown on television. 2) We bought these newspapers and magazines yesterday. - These newspapers and magazines were bought yesterday by us. 3) My dad did all the cooking when we were on a hiking tour. - when we were on a hiking tour all the cooking was done by my dad. 4) They sold their farm the other day. - Their farm was sold the other day. 5) They built the church in the 16th century. - The church was built in the 16th century. 6) We burnt the dry leaves last Sunday. - Dry leaves were burnt by us last Sunday. 7) They found this old silver coin during their trip to the mountains. - This old silver coin was found by them during their trip to the mountains. 8) I wear this dress only on special occasions. - This dress is worn by me only on special occasions. 9) They grow coffee in Brazil. – Coffee is grown in Brazil.
