Помогите пожалуйста!!нужно перевести в пассивный залог: 1) They showed the match on television. 2)We bought these newspapers and magazines yesterday. 3)My dad did all the cooking when we were on a hiking tour. 4)They sold t...

Гость: Гость:

1) They showed the match on television. - The match was shown on television. 2) We bought these newspapers and magazines yesterday. - These newspapers and magazines were bought yesterday by us. 3) My dad did all the cooking when we were on a hiking tour. - when we were on a hiking tour all the cooking was done by my dad. 4) They sold their farm the other day. - Their farm was sold the other day. 5) They built the church in the 16th century. - The church was built in the 16th century. 6) We burnt the dry leaves last Sunday. - Dry leaves were burnt by us last Sunday. 7) They found this old silver coin during their trip to the mountains. - This old silver coin was found by them during their trip to the mountains. 8) I wear this dress only on special occasions. - This dress is worn by me only on special occasions. 9) They grow coffee in Brazil. – Coffee is grown in Brazil.