Помогите пожалуйста, нужно перевести

Гость: Гость:

1. who did decide to answer her letter? - we 2. who did thank you for the book? 3. When did you take them? Last wednesday 4. Where did you work five years ago? In the ministry 5. Who of them did translate the third lesson yesterday? - Nikolay 6. How long did it laste for a lesson? - forty five minutes 7. Who did you have return these magazines? 8. Where did he decided to go on a Suturday and Sunday? 9. With whom did you discuss the matter the day before yesterday? 10. Did you live in Kiev or Minsk then ? 11. In the past year we have worked a lot on the French language.