Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста очееень надо. Буду очень благодарна Underline the correct words 1She's a terrible dancer you shouldn't / won't dance with her. 2) l forgot her birthday last year, so I must / can't forget it again this year. 3) I'm sorry I forgot, but I promise I'll / should get you a present tomorrow. 4) Thank you for the present can /will l open it now? Well, we haven't been invited to the party, so think we couldn't shouldn't go. 5) Well, we haven't been invited to the party, so I think we couldn't / shouldn't go

