Напишите Эссе на английском языке на тему "плюсы телевидения "

Advantages and disadvantages of TV. TV has good and bad sides. First of all it keeps people informed, we can learn a lot of information watching TV. We can choose programs that appeal to us more, because TV provides programs for all interests. Sometimes we can relax, entertain ourselves when we are tired. Advertisement on TV gives us information about different products and it makes easier to choose things to buy. When we watch TV we learn about the world, famous people and global or recent news. But TV has a lot of disadvantages. It takes a lot of time and it makes us lazy. And it’s very harmful for our health, especially eyes. Some violent programs and films make people violent. Violence becomes a vital problem. There is too much advertisement on TV. Sometimes it can encourage us to buy things we don’t need at all. Watching TV takes most of free time of almost all people. We just watch it, we do not concentrate, and, finally, we waste time. In my opinion people need something like informational center. As for me I watch TV about one hour a day. I watch it when I want to learn news or relax and entertain myself. People need TV, but it can’t be the main thing in their life. It’s interesting, but not the main thing in our life. I don’t really know what we must do to make TV better. I think we can do nothing. We just should not sit hour by hour watching TV. I think we must watch only the most important and interesting things. Because if we see everything we’ll become mad.