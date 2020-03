Помогите пожалуйста. переведите. famous painters leading impressionist by serious eyesight blind even though continued worse life almost completely murals lilies led both depression world war polio which resulted p...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста. переведите. famous painters leading impressionist by serious eyesight blind even though continued worse life almost completely murals lilies led both depression world war polio which resulted permanent waist fitting hips legs iron braces taught himself distance private wheelchair public appeared upright side aide fighter ace airplane shot over badly wounded return reach safety ampulated below knee pilot career whole hard prosthetic able combat total warplanes interviewed serious illness totally deaf lifetime landscapes full gave few minor silent

Автор: Гость