ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ТЕКСТ Welrome to the Tower of London! There are lots of wonderful sights and interesting activities in this ancient fortress. You can visit the museums, see the Crown Jewels and take photos of the...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ТЕКСТ Welrome to the Tower of London! There are lots of wonderful sights and interesting activities in this ancient fortress. You can visit the museums, see the Crown Jewels and take photos of the famous black ravens. Historical performances take place in the White Tower! The guards of the Tower, known as beefeaters, take care of the museums and tell tourists about thir past. You can take part in their excursion and enjoy their stories.

Автор: Гость