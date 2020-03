Помогите пожалуйста правельно и без ошибочно перевести текст на английский язык. Очень срочно нужно сделать. Косуля парнокопытное животное. Она обитает в лесах. Питается большим количеством травы, побегами кустарников и дерев...

Гость: Гость:

Roe deer is a cloven-hoofed animal. She lives in the woods. Eats large quantities of grasses, shoots of shrubs and trees. ROE deer is a small graceful deer with a short trunk, which rear portion is thicker and higher than the front. Forelegs shorter than hind. In winter, the trunk of the animal is grey or greyish-brown, sometimes grayish-red. Colouring in the back of the back goes to brown. The bottom color of the body fades to yellowish-cream. The tail is small , light-reddish or white. Limbs down gradually rigaut.Little kasuli very curious and still do not do not understand, unlike adults. Little will cosulet spotty coloration, so they are well camouflaged among the summer vegetation and foliage. At the age of 2-3 months, the cubs color darkens, becomes brownish-red. Spotting as regrowth of red fur turns pale and fades.