Помогите пожалуйста с кр по английскому!!!!!))) очень нужно

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2) 1. failing 2. react 3. permission 4. disappointed 5. unsupportive 6. conversations 3) 2. If I had not broken my leg, I would have taken part in the contest. 3. We would have swum in the sea if there had been no sharks there. 4. If she had taken the bus, she would have arrived on time
