Помогите пожалуйста с заданием! Complete the sentences with one of these adverts. Слова которые вставить :at last ,exactly ,too, especially, just 1) I like all Russian novelists, _____________ Tolstoy. 2 ‘I hate ironing.'...
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста с заданием! Complete the sentences with one of these adverts. Слова которые вставить :at last ,exactly ,too, especially, just 1) I like all Russian novelists, _____________ Tolstoy. 2 ‘I hate ironing.' ‘Me, ___ It’s so boring 3 ‘Are you telling me that we have no money? ‘________________ . Not a penny.’ 4 I met her on December 23, before Christmas. 5 __________ I have finished this exercise. Thank i goodness! It was so boring,
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 especially 2 too 3 exactly 4 just 5 at last
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Завершите предложения.Is there или Are there? 1)........................any letters for me? 2).......................a letter for me? 3)........
История
Расположите в исторической последовательности художественные направления, смен??вшиеся в русском искусстве в XVIII – XIX веках: рококо реализм ...
Английский язык
Биология