Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста с заданием! Complete the sentences with one of these adverts. Слова которые вставить :at last ,exactly ,too, especially, just 1) I like all Russian novelists, _____________ Tolstoy. 2 ‘I hate ironing.' ‘Me, ___ It’s so boring 3 ‘Are you telling me that we have no money? ‘________________ . Not a penny.’ 4 I met her on December 23, before Christmas. 5 __________ I have finished this exercise. Thank i goodness! It was so boring,

