Английский язык
Завершите предложения.Is there или Are there? 1)........................any letters for me? 2).......................a letter for me? 3)......................any soup for me? 4).......................any food at home? 5).......................any chairs in the kitchen? 6).......................any cheese in the lunch box? 7).......................any cheese sandwiches in the lunch box? 8).......................any new words in the text? 9).......................a bench in the garden? 10).....................any tulips in the garden?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. are there 2. is there 3. is there 4. is there 5. are there 6. is there 7. are there 8. are there 9. is there 10. are there Пожалуйста! :)
