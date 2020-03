Помогите пожалуйста сделать a) Look at the pictures on this page. Which shows: heavy traffic; a museum; a street perform;handprints of film stars; a Mexican dish; designer clothes; a club? b) Read the article and answer the qu...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста сделать a) Look at the pictures on this page. Which shows: heavy traffic; a museum; a street perform;handprints of film stars; a Mexican dish; designer clothes; a club? b) Read the article and answer the questions . 1. Where can you in LA? What is special about these places? 2. Which places can visit? What can you see there? 3. Where can you eat? What is special about each place? 4. Where can you go shopping? W hat can you buy there? 5. Where can you go in the evening? Whet can you do there? c) Replace the article's sub-headings with the ones in the list : Nightlife - Restaurants - Shops -Hotels - Sights

Автор: Гость