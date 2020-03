Помогите пожалуйста ...сделать предложения вопросительным. Make up qustions. a) His father was a fisherman. b)He saw on old man lying on the side of the road. c)The old man thanked the boy. d)He was ashamed to admit his f...

Помогите пожалуйста ...сделать предложения вопросительным. Make up qustions. a) His father was a fisherman. b)He saw on old man lying on the side of the road. c)The old man thanked the boy. d)He was ashamed to admit his fathers profession. e)The old man recovered from his illness. f)He left all his money to mustafa. заранее спасибо)

