Здравствуйте!!! Помогите пожалуйста сделать данные домашние задания по английско??у языку!!! Умоляю вас пожалуйста!!! Заранее я очень сильно благодарен. Complete the sentences using the words in brackets. Model: I didn`t see ...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences using the words in brackets. Model: I didn`t see the film yesterday.(the day before yesterday). I didn`t see the film yesterday , I saw in the day before yesterday. 1.I.Levitan didn`t paint portraits and seascapes.(landscapes) 2.The film show didn`t begin at 2 o`clock.(at 4.) 3.The orchestra didn`t play Bach`s Concerto.(Brahm`s Symphony) 4.The director didn`t make short-length films.(full-length films) 5. F.Handel didn`t want to write cantatas.(operas) 6.The audience didn`t like Handel`s operas.(his cantatas) 7.Ch.Chaplin didn`t want to make sound films.(silent films) 8.A.Borodin didn`t finish the opera "Prince Igor".(Rimski-Korsakov and Glazunov). Read the situations and complete conditional sentences. 0.I`m not rich so I won`t buy house. If I were rich , I would buy a house. 1.We`ll invite them to the party because they`re funny. We wouldn`t ________________________________ funny. 2.It might be rainy tomorrow.I usually stay at home on rainy days. If it _____________________________________ at home. 3.I don`t think he`ll get a job in this company.A successful applicant will earn 2000 a month. If he ____________________________________ earn 2000 a month. 4.I might have some free time next week.If so , I want to help you with your Maths homework. If I _____________________________________ you with your Maths homework. Rewrite the sentences as one third conditional sentence. 0.I didn`t revise for the test.I didn`t pass it. I`d have passed the test if I`d revised for it. 1.I didn`t do my homework.The teacher asked me to stay after school. ____________________________________ 2.Tom didn`t come to the party.He didn`t know about it. _______________________________________ 3.My sister ate my cake.I was angry with her. _______________________________________ 4.We complained to the hotel manager.Our room didn`t have a sea view. _________________________________________ Write a composition. "My Meals Yesterday". Переведите в косвенную речь: 1.ANDREW:How much is that dog in the window?" 2.PEDRO:"When are you leaving England , Olaf?" 3.LUCILLE:"How shall I get to the dance is time?" 4.MR.PRIESTLEY:" Can you do the exercise on Indirect Questions" 5.HOB:" Shall I try it?" 6.OLAF TO JAN:"Come for a bicycle ride with me next week-end." Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Continuous Tense: 1.The ceiling fell down , while aunt Aggie (eat) dinner. 2.As I (walk) down the street , sir Winston Churchill went by. 3.The dog opened its mouth , just as if it (talk). 4.While the soldiers (march) , the train began to fall. 5.We (work) hard yesterday morning. Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Perfect Tense. 1.When we (finish) dinner , Susan took the dishes away. 2.I (bring) a box of chocolates for you. 3.Pedro told us he (buy) two new suits. 4.John (ask) a friend to came for a chat. 5.I did not know Shakespeare (write) more than thirty plays.

