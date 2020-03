Помогите пожалуйста сколько сможете перевести ^^^ 1.О,если бы у меня был его адрес??. 2.И зачем я пообещала сделать это. 3.О,если бы она так не волнавалась всегда на экзаменов. 4.И зачем я ей сказала об этом. 5.Мы жалели,...

Гость: Гость:

.Oh,if I had his address. 2.Why did I promise to do it. 3.Oh,if she doesn't always volnovalas on exams. 4.And why I told her about it. 5.We regretted not taking a train. 6.How I wish I gave him your adress. 7.Well they already came. 8.You'll be glad you went with them. 9.Well if it doesn't rain tomorrow. 10.It is a pity that you haven't seen it. 11.If you knew him better you would regret it. 12.In your place,I would read the book in the original. 13.If you you reminded me to bring a book,I wouldn't forget it at home. 14.If I had a dictionary,I would have finished the translation today. 15.If he came on time,this could not happen.