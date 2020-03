Помогите, пожалуйста, составить вопросы. Образец: - Did you go to school on Wednesday? - What were you doing at 11 am yesterday? where (have) english at 11am yesterday? when (do) your homework two days ago? what (watch) T...

Английский язык

Помогите, пожалуйста, составить вопросы. Образец: - Did you go to school on Wednesday? - What were you doing at 11 am yesterday? where (have) english at 11am yesterday? when (do) your homework two days ago? what (watch) TV the whole evening yesterday? (do) at 7 pm yesterday? (take rides) in park yesterday? (play sport) for an hour on Friday? (go) to school after school yesterday? on Wednesday?

Автор: Гость