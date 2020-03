Помогите пожалуйста срочно. буду благодарна))

Гость: Гость:

1. I think she will be in London. 2. I think he will be late. 3.l think they will be ready. 4.I think it will be dark. 5.I think she will be fine. 6.I think I will be at school. 7.l think it will be funny. 8.I think they will be hungry. 9.l think it will be cold. 10.l think they will be at home.