Помогите, пожалуйста! Срочно. Даю 30 баллов, срочно!!! Уже сейчас надо! Кроссворд отг??дайте, первая буква слова, которое должно выйти выделена(горизонтальное слово). Оч срочно. Пожалуйста!!!! 1)A type of thin book with a pape...

Английский язык
Помогите, пожалуйста! Срочно. Даю 30 баллов, срочно!!! Уже сейчас надо! Кроссворд отг??дайте, первая буква слова, которое должно выйти выделена(горизонтальное слово). Оч срочно. Пожалуйста!!!! 1)A type of thin book with a paper cover that contains stories, essays, pictures and that is usually published every week or month. 2) Broadcasting programmas (the news, plays, shows) for people to watch on their television sets. 3) The process of sending messages through he air, broadcasting programmes for people to listen to. 4) A way to communicate with your friend which might be a thousand mile away using the computer (by e-mail). 5) A newapaper that has pages about half the size oof an ordinary newspaper and that typically contains a lot of photographs and stories about famous people and other less serious news.
Your task is to match the words and their definitions.TelevisionNewspaperTabloidThe InternetRadio a paper printed and sold usually daily or weekly with news, advertisements etc.;the process of sending and receiving messages through the air; broadcasting programmes for people to listen to;broadcasting programmes (the news, plays, advertisements, shows, etc.) for people to watch on their television sets;a newspaper with rather small pages, many pictures and little serious news;a way to communicate with your partner who might be a thousand miles away using the computer (e-mails). Now listen to the tape to check up your task.
