Помогите, пожалуйста! Срочно. Даю 30 баллов, срочно!!! Уже сейчас надо! Кроссворд отг??дайте, первая буква слова, которое должно выйти выделена(горизонтальное слово). Оч срочно. Пожалуйста!!!! 1)A type of thin book with a pape...

Английский язык

Помогите, пожалуйста! Срочно. Даю 30 баллов, срочно!!! Уже сейчас надо! Кроссворд отг??дайте, первая буква слова, которое должно выйти выделена(горизонтальное слово). Оч срочно. Пожалуйста!!!! 1)A type of thin book with a paper cover that contains stories, essays, pictures and that is usually published every week or month. 2) Broadcasting programmas (the news, plays, shows) for people to watch on their television sets. 3) The process of sending messages through he air, broadcasting programmes for people to listen to. 4) A way to communicate with your friend which might be a thousand mile away using the computer (by e-mail). 5) A newapaper that has pages about half the size oof an ordinary newspaper and that typically contains a lot of photographs and stories about famous people and other less serious news.

Автор: Гость