ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! СРОЧНО!!!from the necessary derivatives from the words on the right and complete the sentences (devote,strike,develop,immediate,goven,argue,injure) 1.Kevin has a strong ......to his family. 2. That was a ...thing to happen. 3.Great Britain is a ....industrious country.4.I would like you to sove the problem.... .5. Some European......s have stopped nuclear tests. 6. After a long...... we came to a certain decision.7. The ......girl was taken to hospital.

