ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! СРОЧНО!!!from the necessary derivatives from the words on the right and complete the sentences (devote,strike,develop,immediate,goven,argue,injure) 1.Kevin has a strong ......to his family. 2. That was a .....
Английский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! СРОЧНО!!!from the necessary derivatives from the words on the right and complete the sentences (devote,strike,develop,immediate,goven,argue,injure) 1.Kevin has a strong ......to his family. 2. That was a ...thing to happen. 3.Great Britain is a ....industrious country.4.I would like you to sove the problem.... .5. Some European......s have stopped nuclear tests. 6. After a long...... we came to a certain decision.7. The ......girl was taken to hospital.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1.Kevin has a strong devotion to his family. 2. That was a striking thing to happen. 3.Great Britain is a developed industrious country.4.I would like you to solve the problem immediately .5. Some European goveners have stopped nuclear tests. 6. After a long arguement we came to a certain decision.7. The injured girl was taken to hospital.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Автомобиль нива за 3 часа может проехать 360 км страус может бежать со скоростью 60 к?? час сравни скоросьть автомобиля нивы и страуса
Математика
Сравните числа а) 3,573 и 3,581 б) 8,605 и 8,59 в) 7,299 и 7,3 г) 6,504 и 6,505 д) 3,29 и 3,3 е) 4,85 и 0,1 Пожалуйста объясните...
Английский язык