ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА . СРОЧНО НУЖНО . ДАМ 40 БАЛОВ И ОТМЕЧУ ЛУЧШИМ ОТВЕТОМ . write a story of between 120-180 words in an appropriate style using the first sentence given below: One day in the morning newspaper. I saw my photo.....

One day in the morning newspaper. I saw my photo . There was big title under the photo with such words : "Wanted ".I was shocked.<br />The article was in our local newspaper. And every citizent of our town could buy and read it .<br />So , I pulled myself together and decided to go to the nearest police department. As I noticed the name of wanted man was Mathew Anderson. It was not my name but his face and mine were absolutely alike .I took my passport with me and went by bus to the police office. People in the bus were looking at me carefully and with some suspect. So I got to the police department. When I entered and they saw me they were also puzzled.<br />They examined my documents and I had to stay there 5 hours. After staying there 5 hours they found out that it the wanted guy was a dangerous criminal.They caught him and I could go home .When I was coming home by bus , people were staring at me .I felt strange myself .<br />Next day there was the article with new title:" Dangerous crimal was caught and imprisoned ". After it I could breathe easily .