Рассказ про остров на английском языке

Zakynthos Our world is extraordinarily beautiful and interesting. Everything that surrounds us is unique. The modern man has an amazing opportunity to see all the wonders of the world, if he wants it. I believe that travelling is an universal hobby that isn't boring for anyone. Nature, people, sights, customs and more. All this extraordinary atmosphere of the world, simply can not be unnoticed. Perhaps this is one of the few activities that will not leave anyone indifferent. Travelling is an unique opportunity to see the world, get acquainted with diverse nature and people. This year I was lucky to see outstanding views of a Greek island named Zakinthos. It’s nature differs from the other Greek islands. Even from a plane we can see a picturesque and hospitable piece of paradise. First thing which amazes a tourist is a great number of trees and endemic plants (unique plants which can be found only in this area) and certainly deeply blue warm and calm Ionic sea. Zakinthos is inhabited by a very rare species of turtles called Caretta-Caretta, which is also one of the symbols of the island. Another traditional place of interest of Zakinthos is a picturesque Navagio harbour, which can be translated as a shipwreck harbour. This splendid cosy nook is covered with snow-white sand where lies broken on the rocks ship. The water in the harbour is incredibly sky-blue and it really blows your mind.