Помогите пожалуйста!!! Заранее спасибо!!! Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в форме Present Simple или Future Simple. (Все действия совершатся в будущем времени). 1. If the weather (to be fine), the plane (to leave) in t...

Помогите пожалуйста!!! Заранее спасибо!!! Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в форме Present Simple или Future Simple. (Все действия совершатся в будущем времени). 1. If the weather (to be fine), the plane (to leave) in time. 2. They (to visit) their parents iiext month if they (to get) letter from them. 3. Jack (to miss) the train if he (not to hurry). 4. When he (to feel) better, he (to invite) us. 5. She (to finish) her work when she (to be) at the office. 6. What she (to do) when she (to return) home? 7. I (to take) my child to the Zoo if I (to have) time. 8. Nick (to send) us a postcard when he (to get) to Kyiv. 9. They (not to swim) if the water (to be) cold. 10.1 (not to go) for a walk before my parents (to come) home. 11. We (to phone) our son when we (to come) home. 12. Tell me when they (to arrive). 13. I (to go) to the country if it (not to snow). 14. She usually (to go) for a walk if it (not to rain). 15. He (not to do) anything if you (not to tell) him to. 16. I (to do) my homework if I (not to be) tired. 17. They (to be) very surprised, when they (to meet) him here. 18. We usually (to have) dinner at two o’clock if mother (to come) in time. ’ 19. When my mother (to hear) it, she (to be) glad. 20. We often (to watch) TV if the weather (to be) bad.

