Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста, зарание спасибо)) Present Simple. (USUALLY) 1. My working day (to begin) at sev en o'clock. I (to get) up, (to switch) on the radio and (to do) my morning exercises. It (to take) me fifteen minutes. At half past seven we (to have) breakfast. My father and I (to leave) home at eight o'clock. He (to take) a bus to his factory. My mother (to a doctor, she (to leave) home at nine o'clock. In the evening we (to gather) in the living room. We (to watch) TV and (to talk) 2. My sister (to get) up at eight o'clock 3. She (to be) a schoolgirl. She (to go) to school in the af ternoon. 4. Jane (to be) fond of sports. She (to do) her morning exercises every day. 5. For breakfast she (to have) two eggs, a sandwich and a cup of tea 6. After breakfast she (to go) to school 7. It (to take) him two hours to do his homework. 8. She (to speak) French well.

