ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУУУЙСТААААААА! Read the paragraph and put events of the daily routine in the correct order A. After lunch classes start again at 1 p.m. In the afternoon students have one or two classes B. The day begins with ...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУУУЙСТААААААА! Read the paragraph and put events of the daily routine in the correct order A. After lunch classes start again at 1 p.m. In the afternoon students have one or two classes B. The day begins with breakfast in the Great Hall. During breakfast the morning mail arrives. Hundreds of owls bring it. A bell signals the start of the first class at 9 a.m. C. Supper is served in the Great Hall early in the evening, after which the students go to the common rooms in their Houses for studying. At 9 p.m. all the students must be in their beds. D.There are two morning classes with a break between them (signalled by a bell), followed by lunch and a break

Автор: Гость