ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУУУЙСТААААААА! Read the paragraph and put events of the daily routine in the correct order A. After lunch classes start again at 1 p.m. In the afternoon students have one or two classes B. The day begins with breakfast in the Great Hall. During breakfast the morning mail arrives. Hundreds of owls bring it. A bell signals the start of the first class at 9 a.m. C. Supper is served in the Great Hall early in the evening, after which the students go to the common rooms in their Houses for studying. At 9 p.m. all the students must be in their beds. D.There are two morning classes with a break between them (signalled by a bell), followed by lunch and a break
The correct order  is B-D-A-C
