Английский язык

Помогите приложения поставить в правильной форме те которые в скобках? 1.The children (not to sleep) now. 2.What you (to do) tomorrow? 3.l (not to eat)ice cream now. 4.He (to sleep) now. 5.Yesterday of one o'clock l (to have) lunch at the canteen. 6. Mother (to cook) dinner at these o'clock yesterday. 7.Look at these children:the (to skate ) very well. 8.l (to buy) a pair of gloves yesterday. 9.He (to visit) that place last year. 10.Show me the dress which you (to make)

