Помогите решить задание по английскому! ps: нужно вставить пропущенное слово. 1. I … Mary tonight. We have already arranged it. A) see B) seeing C) am seeing D) will see 2. I think you … a doctor one day. A) become B) becomes C) is becoming D) will become 3. Look at the sky! It … a good day. A) is going to be B) is being C) will be D) is 4. He denied … the vase. A) breaking B) to break C) break D) broke 5. She insists … meeting next Sunday. A) - B) on C) in D) of 6. I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to upset you. A) That’s shocking! B) No problem. Apology accepted. C) Oh, it was nothing. D) Cheer up! Things can’t be that bad! 7. We break … for the summer next week. A) up B) into C) down D) through 8. I am not keen … sport. A) of B) off C) on D) in 9. In my last job I … work from home if I wanted to. A) were allowed to B) could C) need D) needed 10. He made two films. … was successful. A) Neither films B) Neither of the film C) Neither film D) Neither of films 11. I’ve lost my bag! I’ve asked … , but … has seen it. A) everywhere … nowhere B) everybody … nobody C) everything … nothing D) nobody … everybody 12. I’ve never … . Have you? A) a tattoo done B) had a tattoo do C) had done a tattoo D) had a tattoo done 13. If I … younger, I … travel around the world. A) were … would B) am … would C) was … will D) were … will 14. I’ve never been to London before. … it a beautiful city? A) Doesn’t B) Don’t C) Isn’t D) Does 15. An urgent letter … all the parents. A) sent to B) was sent to C) sent D) send

