Английский язык

Помогите с английским. Исправьте неверности в данных предложениях -- 1. - Where is the money? - They are in the bag. 2. The teacher asked them to do the exercise twelve. 3. They have visited their friends five days ago. 4. There are hundred of toys in his collection. 5. There will a new shop in this town next year. 6. When has she come home yesterday? 7. I think the lesson will interesting. 8. Were there much people in the park? 9. Have you bring any photos? 10. Who did bring those chairs?

Автор: Гость