Помогите с английским. Исправьте неверности в данных предложениях -- 1. - Where is the money? - They are in the bag. 2. The teacher asked them to do the exercise twelve. 3. They have visited their friends five days ago. 4. There are hundred of toys in his collection. 5. There will a new shop in this town next year. 6. When has she come home yesterday? 7. I think the lesson will interesting. 8. Were there much people in the park? 9. Have you bring any photos? 10. Who did bring those chairs?
1. - Where is the money? - It is in the bag. 2. The teacher asked them to do exercise twelve. 3. They visited their friends five days ago. 4. There are hundreds of toys in his collection. 5. There will be a new shop in this town next year. 6. When did she come home yesterday? 7. I think the lesson will be interesting. 8. Were there many people in the park? 9. Have you brought any photos? 10. Who brought those chairs?
