ПОМОГИТЕ С АНГЛИЙСКИМ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!БАЛЛАМИ НЕ ОБИЖУ! 1.Образуйте от приведенных ни??е предложений вопросительную форму 1. You live in a big house. 2. He reads much. 3. He worked much yesterday. 4. She will take this book from...

Гость: Гость:

I. 1. Do you live in a big house? 2. Does he read much? 3. Did he work much yesterday? 4. Will she take this book from the library tomorrow? 5. Did my brother study English last year? 6. Will my friend go to the canteen in 2 hours? 7. Did Ann and Nick came to Moscow last year? II. 1. Were there any mistakes in his dictation? 2. Is the Volga a wide river? 3. Is the museum on this side of the street? 4. Does he remember the meaning of thatwood? 5. Does he live here? 6. Was the answer wrong? III. 1. a) Who studies well? (the boy) b) What does the boy do well? (studies) c) How does the boy study? (well) 2. a) Who travelled by bus last summer? (my brother) b) What did my brother do last summer? (travelled) c) Whose brother travelled by bus last summer? (my) d) When did my brother traveled by bus? (last summer) e) How did my brother travelled last summer? (by bus) 3. a) Who likes our dinner? (we) b) What do we like? (our dinner) c) What do we do? (like our dinner) d) Whose dinner do we like? (ours) 4. a) Who will listen to the radio? (I shall) b) What shall I do? (listen to the radio) c) What shall I listen to? (the radio) 5. a) Who reads a book in the library? (Ann does) b) What does Ann do in the library? (reads a book) c) What does Ann read in the library? (a book) d) Where does Ann read a book? (in the library) 6. a) Who goes to the Institue every day? (we does) b) Where do we go every day? (to the Institute) c) How often do we go to the Institute? (every day) d) What do we do every day? (go to the Institute) 7. a) Who will see this film next week? (they will) b) What will the see next week? (this film) c) What will they do next week? (see this film) d) When will they see this film? (next week)