Английский язык
Помогите с английским пожалуйста Вставьте подходящее слово. dry, hot, shining, forecast, thunderstorm, day, cold, wet, clouds, storm 1. It is very ___________ in Mexico – it is often 45 degrees there in summer. 2. A _________ is when there is thunder, lightning, rain and sometimes wind together. 3. If you want to know about the weather, watch the weather _______. 4. It’s very _____ in London – carry an umbrella when you go sightseeing there. 5. The sky became dark with ________. 6. It’s very _______ in the Sahara – it doesn’t often rain here. 7. A ______ is when there is a strong wind and rain together. 8. It’s very _______ in the Arctic. 9. The sun is _________. 10. It’s a horrible ______ today, isn’t it?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1/ Hot    2/storm 3/ forecast   4/wet  5/clouds   6/ dry   7/ thunderstorm 8/ cold 9/ shining 10/day
