Помогите с англиским очень срочно нужно номера 1 2 и 3 птжалуйста Зарание СПАСИБО ??ОЛЬШОЕ

1. Harry Potter has got a cloak and a magic wand, but he hasn't got a super car, a ring or a now. Robin Hood and Batman have got a super car, cloaks and a now, but they hasn't got a ring or a magic wand. Frodo has got a cloaks and a ring, but he hasn't got a super car, a magic wand or a bow. 2. In my school bag I have got a pencil case and student books. On my desk I have a book, a pen and a pencil. On the desk my friend has got the wand as I. 3. Have you got a dictionary in your bag? Yes, I have a dictionary in my bag. Have your parents got a car? Yes(No), the they have(n't) got a car. Have you got English friends? No, I haven't got any English friends. Has your teacher got a skateboard? No, she hasn't got a skateboard. Has your friend got a bicycle? Yes, she has a bicycle. 4. Children Tomatos Brushes Gets Ladies Toy Foxes Leaves Teeth Caps