Помогите с переводом на английский язык, сам в английском не много понимаю: В наш?? дни можно часто встретить по телевизору в перерывах между любимым фильмом или сериалом, рекламу, эта реклама не всегда полезна для молодых люд...

Помогите с переводом на английский язык, сам в английском не много понимаю: В наш?? дни можно часто встретить по телевизору в перерывах между любимым фильмом или сериалом, рекламу, эта реклама не всегда полезна для молодых людей, потому что очень часто рекламируют фаст-фуд. Много споров о том, что стоит показывать эту рекламу или нет. С одной стороны, фаст-фуд практически вытеснил здоровую пищу из жизни людей. Его любят не только молодые люди и дети, но и взрослые люди. Эта еда очень вредная для нашего организма, потому что в ней содержится много жиров, солей и сахара. С другой стороны фаст-фуд помогает людям у которых мало времени. Это не только быстро, но дёшево и вкусно. Если вы очень занят или спешите куда-то, то пару гамбургеров помогут вам перекусить. В заключение могу сказать что рекламу не стоит отвергать. Реклама помогает узнать о происходящем за пределами вашего дома. Не могу сказать что я за или против рекламы вредной еды, но могу сказать что увлекаться нею не стоит. In our days can often be found on TV in between your favorite movie or TV series, advertising, this advertising is not always useful for young people because very often advertise fast food. A lot of controversy about what to show these ads or not. On the one hand, fast food has almost replaced the healthy food from people's lives. His love not only young people and children, but also adults. This food is very harmful for our body because it contains a lot of fats, salts and sugar. On the other hand fast food helps people don't have the time. It's not only fast, but cheap and tasty. If you are very busy or in a hurry somewhere, a couple of hamburgers will help you to eat. In conclusion, I can say that advertising should not decline. Advertising helps to learn about what's happening outside your home. Can't say I'm for or against the marketing of unhealthy food, but I can say that to get involved it is not worth it.

