Помогите с заданием на фотке, пожалуйста срочно

Гость: Гость:

1) had woken,wouldn't have been 2) would have bought, had earned 3) had remembered, would have earned 4) wouldn't have forgotten, hadn't been 5) wouldn't have waited, had called 6) had known, would have met 7) had behaved, wouldn't have punished 8) would have been able to, had saved 9) wouldn't have got, had taken 10) wouldn't have broken, had been