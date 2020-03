Помогите с заданием по английскому. _____________________ само задание во вложениях

Гость: Гость:

А) 1. I am sorry for ringing you up so late. 2. I am sorry for turning on the radio when you are working. 3. I am sorry for coming so late. 4. I am sorry for breaking your pencil 5. I am sorry for going home without waiting for you. B) 1. I am sorry for not helping you yesterday 2. I am sorry for not waiting for you 3. I am sorry for not doing my homework 4. I am sorry for not answering your letter.