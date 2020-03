Помогите сделать англ.яз кто скоко может пожалуйста

Гость: Гость:

Yesterday Jim went to the beach.He was sitting on a stone and looking at a family.A little girl was building a castle made of sand.Her brother wasn't helping her,because he was eating an ice-cream,probably he didn't wanted to make his hands dirty.Their mother was sitting on a chair under an umbrella.She gave her daughter a shell,because she wanted to decorate the castle.4 boys were swimming.Looks like they had fun,because i see a smile on their faces.The weather was nice,the sun was shining.There were some clouds,but I think it didn't ruined mood of those people and they had an amazing and happy day.