Помогите сделать упражнение срочно пожалуйста

There is some milk on the table, but there is no water on it. . There is some orange juice, but there is no soup. There is some bread on the table but there is no ice-cream. There is some butter on the table. There is no jam. There are some cups on the table. There are no mugs. There are some plates on the table. There are no dishes. There are some bananas on the table. There are no plums. There are some apples on the table. There are no cakes. There are some oranges on the table. There is no lemon.